Vamvakou Revival | Laconia | December 4-26

Vamvakou Revival, an initiative by a group of young men and women who set out to breathe new life into their ancestral village after it came to the brink of desertion, has put together a special program of events for the holiday season. Showcasing the history, architecture, folk customs and people of this quaint Laconian settlement in the southeastern Peloponnese, the holiday program includes nature walks, educational activities for kids and adults, theater, storytelling and music, among other events. To find out more, visit vamvakourevival.org. The initiative is supported by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation; tycoon Stavros Niarchos’ family had its roots in Vamvakou.