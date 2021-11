Baritone Matthias Goerne and pianist Christoph Eschenbach will perform their stunning rendition of Schubert’s “Winter Journey” (Winterreise) at the Athens Concert Hall on December 4. The work, completed mere days before Schubert’s untimely death, is one of the cornerstones of the Romantic movement. The concert starts at 8.30 p.m., with tickets ranging from 11 to 60 euros.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr