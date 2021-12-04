St Paul’s Bazaar | Athens | December 5

The annual Christmas bazaar of St Paul’s Anglican Church is back, and will be taking place in the foyer of the War Museum in Athens on Sunday, December 5. Featuring gift items, homemade artisanal products, Christmas crackers, snacks and refreshments, the sale is the church’s biggest annual fundraiser and helps it stay in operation and continue supporting all sorts of good causes. Doors open at 11 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. and admission is allowed only with a Covid vaccination or recovery certificate or a negative rapid or PCR test.

Athens War Museum, 2 Rizari & Vassilissis Sofias