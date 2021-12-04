Kallos | Online

The Museum of Cycladic Art has unveiled a microsite allowing audiences far and wide to enjoy the spectacular displays of its ongoing exhibition “Kallos: The Ultimate Beauty.” The monumental show comprises some 320 pieces from 52 Greek ephorates, nine Italian museums and the Vatican’s Museo Gregoriano Etrusco, and explores the ideal of a beautiful physical appearance combined with a virtuous soul as developed through the poems of the epic and lyric writers, and by philosophers from the 5th/4th century BC onward. The microsite at kallos.cycladic.gr is in both Greek and English and contains high-quality photographs of the exhibits, detailed texts and a video by the curators. It also allows them to book tickets for the museum and to shop from its online catalogue.