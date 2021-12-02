Terry Tsiolis | Athens | To December 5

In his first show in Greece, at the Benaki Museum’s Pireos Street annex, Canadian-born photographer Terry Tsiolis is showing work that demonstrates a shift from the editorial work he made his name with to a more intimate and personal vernacular. “Portraits” consists of a project launched by the second-generation Greek in 2013 whereby he posted open casting calls on social media inviting anyone who wanted to drop in to studio spaces he rented in different parts of the world to get their photo taken. Opening hours are Thursday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more details, visit benaki.org.

Benaki Museum Pireos Street Annex, Pireos & Andronikou, tel 210.345.3111