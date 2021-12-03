Heroes Made of Metal | Kalamata | To December 31

The Victoria Karelias Collection of Traditional Greek Costumes is hosting “Heroes Made of Metal,” an exhibition of works by Nikos Floros. Running to December 31, the temporary display features paintings and sculptures of Greek War of Independence heroes, through the artist’s trademark “mosaic” technique, based on the use of recycled minute pieces of metal. For more information, visit vgkareliascollection.com.

Victoria Karelias Collection of Traditional Greek Costumes, 64 Stadiou, Kalamata, tel 27210.86923