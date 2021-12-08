AIDFF | Athens | December 9-15

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the Athens International Digital Film Festival presents 120 entries – of which 80 are being screened in Greece for the first time – from 35 countries. The program includes animation, video art and video dance, features, documentaries, shorts and experimental films, as well as work by promising new directors. Screenings take place at the Studio (33 Stavropoulou Spartis, Amerikis Square) and BlackBox (22B Bousgou, Gyzi) movie theaters.

To find out more, visit aidff.com.