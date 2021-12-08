Philip Glass Ensemble | Athens | December 20

Dedicated to the experimental and ever-fascinating universe of one of the most influential composers of the late 20th century, the Philip Glass Ensemble is coming to Athens for one show at the Stavros Niarchos Hall, on Monday, December 20. The highlight of the program is a piece by the American composer from 1970 that he had been forced to sell to pay off a debt, “Music in Eight Parts,” but it also features other landmarks, including extracts from the operas “Einstein on the Beach” and “The Photographer,” as well as from the film score for “Koyaanisqatsi,” and “Glassworks,” the composer’s luminous calling card. Tickets cost 10, 15 and 25 euros and can be purchased via the snfcc.org website, where you’ll also find details about the event and attendance restrictions.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000