The Johann Strauss Ensemble is back in Athens and will be inaugurating the Christmas season at the Athens Concert Hall with waltzes and polkas from the Strauss family, under the baton of Russell McGregor. Tickets range from 20 to 42 euros and can be booked on the venue’s website, where you’ll also find details about admission rules.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, megaron.gr