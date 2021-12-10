Multicultural Festival | Athens | December 11 & 12

Associations representing more than a dozen foreign communities in Greece – from Albanians to South Africans, Pakistanis and Ukrainians – are showcasing their regional cuisines, arts and crafts, dances and fashion at a two-day festival this weekend. The event is being hosted by the Kypseli Municipal Market and is organized by the Greek Forum for Migrants. The music is provided by Movement Radio. Admission is free of charge and requires a vaccination or recovery certificate or a recent negative PCR or rapid test. Doors are open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Kypseli Municipal Market, 42 Fokionos Negri