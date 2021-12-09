The Meet Market | Athens | December 10-19

More than 150 Greek designers, artisanal producers, craftsmen and women and artists make up this holiday season’s Meet Market bazaar at the Old OSY Depot at the junction of Pireos and Ermou streets in downtown Athens. The event is split into two installments, on December 10-14 and December 15-19, with half the stalls in attendance in the first part and the rest in the second. It’s a great place to pick up cool clothes and accessories, household items, jewelry, books, cosmetics, toys and gifts, with plenty of snacks, high-quality coffee and drinks in between. Admission is free of charge and a vaccination or recovery certificate or a recent negative PCR or rapid test must be presented. Minors aged 4 to 17 can come with a negative self-test. Doors are open weekdays from 6 to 10 p.m. and weekends from noon to 10 p.m.