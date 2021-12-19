Meizon Ensemble | Athens | December 22

Created by a group of male vocalists with an interest in a cappella choral singing, the Meizon ensemble has put together a special program for its appearance at Athens Concert Hall on December 22. The aim of the event is to showcase the breadth and depth of the genre, with pieces ranging from the Franco-Flemish polyphonic style of the 16th century to the sacred minimalism of the 20th. The ensemble is conducted by Agathangelos Georgakatos. Tickets range from 10 to 35 euros. For reservations and details, go to megaron.gr.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333