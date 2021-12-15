The Nutcracker | Athens | December & January

Pioneering Greek choreographer and Greek National Opera Ballet director Konstantinos Rigos presents his take on the all-time Christmas favorite “The Nutcracker,” in seven festive performances at the Stavros Niarchos Hall on December 17, 19, 24, 29 and 31 and January 2. As in his other two fresh interpretations of ballets with music by Tchaikovsky – he has already done “Swan Lake” and “The Sleeping Beauty” – Rigos approaches the late 19th century classic through the eyes of children living in a world sullied by grownups and gives it a modern twist, including pop-glam costumes by Deux Hommes. For details, times, safety protocols and tickets, visit nationalopera.gr.

Stavros Niarchos Hall, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 213.088.5700