Revolutionary Music | Athens | December 22

The Greek National Opera’s tribute to the bicentennial of the Greek War of Independence will be completed with a special concert presenting the American Revolution through film music, accompanied by screenings of excerpts from films, in the Stavros Niarchos Hall on December 22, with the support of the US Embassy in Athens. The GNO Orchestra will perform works by Corigliano, Williams, Zimmer, Steiner, Herrmann, Bennett and Newman under the baton of distinguished American conductor John Jeter. Historian Anna Karakatsouli will speak about the relationship between the Greek and the American revolutions. Tickets cost 15-70 euros. Starts at 7.30 p.m. You can find more information at onassis.org.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000