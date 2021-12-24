The Nutcracker | Athens | December 25 & 26

It’s not Christmas without “The Nutcracker,” and certainly not at the Christmas Theater, which presents the Saint-Petersburg Classical Ballet of Russia in the Tchaikovsky masterpiece on the choreography by Marius Petipa. The touring company features soloists from the Mariinsky Ballet and is led by Andrey Batalov. Shows start at 8.30 p.m. on Saturday and at noon and 4 and 8.30 p.m. on Sunday, with tickets ranging from 10 to 35 euros (by reservation at www.viva.gr or by calling 11876).

Galatsi Olympic Hall, 137 Veikou, Galatsi, tel 211.770.1700