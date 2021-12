Acclaimed musician Ourania Gassiou reveals the beauty of the organ at the Athens Concert Hall, with a festive recital comprising works by Bach, Daquin, Dubois, Alain Saint-Saens and Mozart, as well as popular Christmas melodies. Admission to this family-friendly show, for ages 6 and above, costs 5 euros.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr