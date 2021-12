The Gazarte music venue in downtown Athens is celebrating Christmas in a big way this year, with a rich program of concerts, parties and culinary treats. Highlights include performances by the Dimitris Kalantzis sextet, Gadjo Dilo, Yan Van and Max the Sax, but to check out the full program and make reservations, visit gazarte.gr.

Gazarte, 32-34 Voutadon, Gazi, tel 210.346.0347