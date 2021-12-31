WHAT'S ON

Byronic Heroes | Thessaloniki | To February 20

Athens-based multimedia artist Lydia Venieri presents “Byronic Heroes,” her critically acclaimed collection of works inspired by the characters in Lord Byron’s stories, at the Macedonian Museum of Modern Art. In these tableaux vivants, the artist presents processed photographs depicting real young people dressed in period costumes and photographed against idyllic backdrops to create a pseudo-painterly construct. Opening hours are Tuesdays to Wednesdays and Fridays to Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursdays from noon to 8 p.m.

Macedonian Museum of Modern Art, HELEXPO, 154 Egnatia, tel 2310.240.002, momus.gr

[Jenny Kodonidou]
