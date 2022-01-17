Ηippos | Athens | January 20 – April 30

The Makrygiannis Wing of the American School of Classical Studies at Athens (ASCSA) is set to launch “Hippos: The Horse in Ancient Athens,” an exhibition that seeks to highlight the important role bestowed upon horses by Athenian society as far back as the Bronze Age (1200 BC) and all the way up to the Hellenistic period.

Horses feature prominently in Athenian art forms, ranging from literature, including Aristophanes’ comedy “The Knights,” to sculpted marble statues, pottery and coins.

The exhibition has united important historical artifacts from across Greece and will be enriched by weekly educational seminars by Eleni Giza, Steinmetz Family Foundation Museum Fellow at ASCSA, as well as six lectures on ancient equestrian art that will be held at the school’s Cotsen Hall. The lectures will also be available to view online at www.ascsa.edu.gr.

Entry to the exhibition will be free. Opening hours are on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. and Thursdays from 4 to 10 p.m.

American School of Classical Studies at Athens, 61 Souidias, tel 213.000.2400, ascsa.edu.gr