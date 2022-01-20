Cries for Help | Athens | To February 9

The Hellenic American Union and the Prisma Center for Development Studies present “Cries for Help,” an exhibition of audiovisual documentary evidence of life on the margins of society and the works of art it has inspired. Hosted at the HAU’s Hadjikyriakos-Ghikas Gallery, the exhibition is centered around 20 interviews conducted in Greece, Italy, Poland and Romania with people suffering from poverty and social exclusion as a result of forced emigration, homelessness, imprisonment or disability. It also features original work by contemporary Greek artists that recount parallel stories.

Opening hours are Mondays to Fridays from noon to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hellenic American Union, 22 Massalias, Kolonaki, tel 210.368.0900, www.hau.gr