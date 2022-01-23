Theo Angelopoulos Tribute | Athens | January 24

The French Institute in Athens is holding a special tribute to Greek filmmaker Theo Angelopoulos, 10 years to the day that the award-winning auteur was killed in a traffic accident on set for his last project, “The Other Sea.” The event, which will be held at the IFA’s Theo Angelopoulos Auditorium, will focus on his life and his sizeable contribution to world cinema, with talks by composer Eleni Karaindrou and director of photography Giorgos Arvanitis – both close associates who worked with him on numerous projects – as well as biographers and writers Petros Markaris and Yorgos Archimandritis. A piano and oboe duo will also perform some of the emblematic theme music penned by Karaindrou for Angelopoulos’ films, while extracts from interviews with the great artist will also be shown.

For more information and admission details, contact the institute or visit its website, which will also be streaming the event live. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event will be in Greek with simultaneous translation into French.

French Institute in Athens, 31 Sina, Kolonaki, tel 210.339.8600, ifa.gr