Christian Loffler & Ergon | Athens | January 24

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) inaugurates the new season of its innovative Comsos concert series with an appearance by German producer and composer Christian Loffler and the respected Greek contemporary music ensemble Ergon. Taking place at the Stavros Niarchos Hall, the show is an exploration of the past, present and future of music and comes shortly after the release of Loffler’s album “Parallels” by Deutsche Grammophon, which features downtempo soundscapes from reworked versions of great classic composers, such as Bach, Beethoven, Chopin, Wagner, Smetana and Bizet.

Tickets cost 15 to 20 euros, and can be booked online at ticketservices.gr or by phone at 210.723.4567. For details, visit snfcc.org.

Stavros Niarchos Hall, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 213.088.5700