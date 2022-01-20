Electronica on Delos | Online | January 20

After appearing at the Louvre and other eminent cultural venues to present his new work in ambient electronica, Detroit-based techno pioneer Jeff Mills has been invited by the Onassis Cultural Center to perform at the Archaeological Site of Delos.

On the island that was the spiritual center of the ancient Greek world, Mills is joined by keyboardist Jean-Phi Dary and the tabla player Prabhu Edouard in a show titled “Tomorrow Comes the Harvest,” which will be performed without an audience. The concert will be broadcast live on the Onassis Cultural Center’s YouTube channel at 9 p.m.

To find out more about the project, visit Onassis.org.