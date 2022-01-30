A Disucssion on Translation | Online | January 31

The British School at Athens is hosting an online discussion on the subject of “Translation and Inclusion vs Exclusion” in cooperation with the Center for Hellenic Studies at King’s College London and Aiora Press. The panel discussion is led by Professor Gonda Van Steen (Koraes Chair of Modern Greek and Byzantine History, Language and Literature at the Center for Hellenic Studies) and features Ruth Padel (author and poet), Dr Therese Sellers (author, poet and translator), and Soloup (graphic artist). It will take place via Zoom at 7 p.m. Greek time. For details and registration, visit bsa.ac.uk.