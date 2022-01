Piano Quartets | Athens | February 1

The Athens Concert Hall presents an evening of piano quartets at its Dimitris Mitropoulos Hall, as part of its “Greek Soloists” series. The program consists of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s piano quartet No. 2 in E flat major, K 493, and Johannes Brahms’ piano quartet No. 1 in G minor, opus 25. The concert will feature Dora Bakopoulou on piano, Nikos Mandilas on violin, Krystallia Gaitanou on viola and Christophor Miroshnikov on cello. The performance begins at 8.30 p.m.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, megaron.gr