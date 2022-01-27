Loom | Athens | February 3-12

Choreographers Kyriaki Nasioula and Argyris Angeli, founders of the GesamtAtelier, have drawn inspiration from Greek folk art and customs to create “Loom,” a mixed-media performance at the Athens Concert Hall. Exploring the notion of collective identity as symbolized by the loom as an object of traditional craftsmanship and the textiles it produces as tableaux of popular motifs that present a narrative of folk history, the artists have dedicated their new piece to the bicentennial of the 1821 Greek War of Independence. Shows start at 9 p.m.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, megaron.gr