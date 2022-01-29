Greek Art | Athens | To February 12

The Skoufa Gallery presents “Glances at Greek Art from the 20th Century,” an exhibition which, as the title suggests, comprises a selection of work from its collection that presents a narrative on the evolution of the local scene. It includes pieces by Giorgos Gounaropoulos, Nikolaos Lytras and Pericles Vyzantinos from the early 20th century, to representatives of the Thirties Generation and the post-war era with Vlassis Caniaris, Nikos Kessanlis and Opy Zouni, among many others. Opening hours are Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10.30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Skoufa Gallery, 4 Skoufa, Kolonaki, tel 210.364.3025