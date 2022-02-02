Kavakos & Pace | Athens | February 6

Two international acclaimed musicians, violinist Leonidas Kavakos and pianist Enrico Pace, join forces for a performance at the Athens Concert Hall of compositions by Schubert, Schumann, Bartok and Saariaho, which span a timeframe that begins in the late classical period and extends to the present day. This technically challenging program showcases the evolution of the musical dialogue between the two instruments. Ticket prices range from 16 to 60 euros, and the concert starts at 8.30 p.m.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, megaron.gr