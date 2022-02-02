WHAT'S ON

Kavakos & Pace | Athens | February 6

kavakos-pace-athens-february-6

Two international acclaimed musicians, violinist Leonidas Kavakos and pianist Enrico Pace, join forces for a performance at the Athens Concert Hall of compositions by Schubert, Schumann, Bartok and Saariaho, which span a timeframe that begins in the late classical period and extends to the present day. This technically challenging program showcases the evolution of the musical dialogue between the two instruments. Ticket prices range from 16 to 60 euros, and the concert starts at 8.30 p.m.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, megaron.gr

Music
READ MORE
piano-quartets-athens-february-1
WHAT'S ON

Piano Quartets | Athens | February 1

[Pinelopi Gerasimou]
WHAT'S ON

Electronica on Delos | Online | January 20

christian-loffler-ergon-athens-january-24
WHAT'S ON

Christian Loffler & Ergon | Athens | January 24

free-virtual-concerts-online-january-16-23
WHAT'S ON

Free Virtual Concerts | Online | January 16 & 23

vienna-mozart-orchestra-athens-january-2
WHAT'S ON

Vienna Mozart Orchestra | Athens | January 2

[Haris Akriviadis]
WHAT'S ON

Classical Christmas Gala | Athens | December 30