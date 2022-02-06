The Exiles | Athens | To March 31

The National Library of Greece is hosting an exhibition of portraits and paintings of patients at a mental hospital by Michalis Madenis. Titled “The Exiles,” the show seeks to draw attention to the anguish of mental illness and to the isolation of its victims. Madenis was born in the northern city of Komotini in 1960 and is a graduate of the Athens School of Fine Arts and the Vrije Academie voor Beeldende Kunsten at The Hague. Opening hours are daily from 9.30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and admission is free of charge.

National Library of Greece, Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 213.099.9700