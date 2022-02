The popular Vinyl Market music sale is back at the Technopolis cultural complex this weekend, featuring new and older releases covering a range of genres. There will also be plenty of music from the festival’s DJs and sideline events. Doors will open at 5 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, closing at 10 p.m. Admission is free of charge, with health safety rules in place.

Technopolis, 100 Pireos & Persefonis, Gazi, tel 210.346.0981