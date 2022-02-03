WHAT'S ON

Jean-Louis Steuerman | Athens | February 4

jean-louis-steuerman-athens-february-4

Acclaimed Brazilian pianist Jean-Louis Steuerman joins the Athens State Orchestra, under the baton of Lucas Karytinos, in a single appearance at the Athens Concert Hall on Friday, February 4. He will perform Robert Schumann’s Concerto for piano and orchestra in A minor, opus 54, which will be followed by Anton Bruckner’s Sixth Symphony. The performance starts at 8.30 p.m. and tickets range from 14 to 50 euros.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, megaron.gr

Music
READ MORE
kavakos-pace-athens-february-6
WHAT'S ON

Kavakos & Pace | Athens | February 6

piano-quartets-athens-february-1
WHAT'S ON

Piano Quartets | Athens | February 1

[Pinelopi Gerasimou]
WHAT'S ON

Electronica on Delos | Online | January 20

christian-loffler-ergon-athens-january-24
WHAT'S ON

Christian Loffler & Ergon | Athens | January 24

free-virtual-concerts-online-january-16-23
WHAT'S ON

Free Virtual Concerts | Online | January 16 & 23

vienna-mozart-orchestra-athens-january-2
WHAT'S ON

Vienna Mozart Orchestra | Athens | January 2