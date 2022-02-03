Jean-Louis Steuerman | Athens | February 4

Acclaimed Brazilian pianist Jean-Louis Steuerman joins the Athens State Orchestra, under the baton of Lucas Karytinos, in a single appearance at the Athens Concert Hall on Friday, February 4. He will perform Robert Schumann’s Concerto for piano and orchestra in A minor, opus 54, which will be followed by Anton Bruckner’s Sixth Symphony. The performance starts at 8.30 p.m. and tickets range from 14 to 50 euros.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, megaron.gr