Theophilos’ Saints | Igoumenitsa | To March 20

The Archaeological Museum of Igoumenitsa in northwestern Greece is hosting a fascinating exhibition that seeks to highlight work by the renowned folk painter Theophilos (circa 1870-1934) that was inspired by the icons of saints. The show is hailed as the first such effort to display the Lesvos-born, self-taught artist’s rich body of work drawing from religious themes, as opposed to his better-known, quintessential “folk” paintings. Opening hours are Wednesdays to Mondays from 8.30 a.m. to 3.30 p.m.

Archaeological Museum of Igoumenitsa, Igoumenitsa-Ioannina Highway (northern exit), tel 26650.285.39