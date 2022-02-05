WHAT'S ON

Theophilos’ Saints | Igoumenitsa | To March 20

theophilos-saints-igoumenitsa-to-march-20

The Archaeological Museum of Igoumenitsa in northwestern Greece is hosting a fascinating exhibition that seeks to highlight work by the renowned folk painter Theophilos (circa 1870-1934) that was inspired by the icons of saints. The show is hailed as the first such effort to display the Lesvos-born, self-taught artist’s rich body of work drawing from religious themes, as opposed to his better-known, quintessential “folk” paintings. Opening hours are Wednesdays to Mondays from 8.30 a.m. to 3.30 p.m.

Archaeological Museum of Igoumenitsa, Igoumenitsa-Ioannina Highway (northern exit), tel 26650.285.39

Visual Arts Exhibition
READ MORE
byronic-heroes-thessaloniki-to-february-20
WHAT'S ON

Byronic Heroes | Thessaloniki | To February 20

sean-scully-retrospective-athens-to-february-13
WHAT'S ON

Sean Scully Retrospective | Athens | To February 13

theophilos-athens-to-february-3
WHAT'S ON

Theophilos | Athens | To February 3

philhellenic-painting-athens-to-january-9
WHAT'S ON

Philhellenic Painting | Athens | To January 9

[Jenny Kodonidou]
WHAT'S ON

Learn to Swim | Athens | To July 31

pavlos-samios-tribute-tinos-july-23-august-23
WHAT'S ON

Pavlos Samios Tribute | Tinos | July 23 – August 23