The Courtyard of Miracles Musical | Athens | February 11-25

A new musical adaptation of Iakovos Kambanellis’ landmark play “The Courtyard of Miracles” brings together leading figures from the Greek field of the arts. They include award-winning director Christos Sougaris, internationally renowned pianist and composer Stefanos Korkolis and famed choreographer Fokas Evangelinos. The new adaptation of the play was conceived as a tribute to Kambanellis on the centenary of his birth. Ticket prices range from 9 to 50 euros. The play will start at 8 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. There will also be a matinee show on Saturdays at 5 p.m. followed by a second show at 9 p.m. Finally, on February 17 and 24, there will be shows at 8 p.m.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, megaron.gr

