Aristocrats and Horses | Hybrid | February 17

As part of its ongoing exhibition on the importance of horses in ancient Greece, the American School of Classical Studies at Athens (ASCSA) has invited Judith M. Barringer, professor of Greek art and archaeology at the University of Edinburgh, to deliver a lecture.

In “Aristocrats and Horses in Democratic Athens,” Barringer will discuss the enduring role of horses even after Cleisthenes’ reforms, arguing that attitudes toward hippic activities did not evidence a dramatic change, contrary to the claims of some scholars.

The lecture, which starts at 7 p.m., will be held at Cotsen Hall and streamed live on Zoom. For more, visit www.ascsa.edu.gr.

ASCSA Cotsen Hall, 9 Anapiron Polemou, Kolonaki, tel 213.000.2400