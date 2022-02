The Canadian Institute in Greece presents a lecture by Katerina Apokatanidis, its Neda and Franz Leipen Fellow and a PhD candidate in classical archaeology at the University of Toronto, on “Greek Funerary Religion: The Case Study of the Orphic Gold Tablets.”

In English, the lecture will explore the funerary aspect of the Orphic cult practice, and starts at 6.30 p.m. For more details, visit cig-icg.gr.

Canadian Institute, 3 Orminiou, Ilisia, tel 210.722.3201