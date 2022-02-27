Jus Soli | Athens | March 13

The Greek National Opera presents the oratorio “Jus Soli,” a newly commissioned piece by Kamran Ince that will make its world premiere at the Stavros Niarchos Hall on March 13 in a performance by the GNO Orchestra, conducted by Miltos Logiadis. The Turkish composer and his team were assigned the task of shedding light on the 1821 Greek Revolution from the perspective of the modern-day descendents of the Ottomans. The libretto is by Izzeddin Calislar, with the show including video work by Candas Sisman and Deniz Kader (Nohlab). Soloists include tenor Dimitris Paksoglou and bass Tassos Apostolou. The performance starts at 6.30 p.m. and tickets range from 10 to 35 euros. They are available online at ticketservices.gr, by calling 210.723.4567 and at the box office at 39 Panepistimiou.

Stavros Niarchos Hall, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 213.088.5700