Yannoulis Chalepas | Thessaloniki | To June 15

The Onassis Foundation pays tribute to one of Greece’s greatest sculptors, Yannoulis Chalepas (1851-1938), a pioneer of modernism who struggled with mental illness and stigma for much of his life. After dedicating a music performance and short film to his life and work, the foundation now presents an exhibition spanning his entire career, which is on display at the Teloglion Foundation. The exhibition comprises more than 150 pieces, covering the three key periods of his life: his formative years as an artist and his decline into mental illness; his years on Tinos after being discharged from a mental hospital; and his Athens years, leading up to his death. Admission costs 5 euros and opening hours are Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Teloglion Foundation, 159A Aghiou Dimitriou,

tel 2310.247.111, www.teloglion.gr