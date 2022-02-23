Midori | Athens | February 27

One of the world’s pre-eminent violinists, Midori is coming to Greece for a single show at the Athens Concert Hall on Sunday, performing with the Festival Strings Lucerne ensemble, under the baton of Daniel Dodds. The Japanese-born American virtuoso will be performing a program designed to celebrate the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth, a project she recorded in 2020 but was unable to take on tour due to the pandemic. It consists of the great composer’s violin concerto and his two romances for violin and orchestra. Tickets range from 16 to 60 euros.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, megaron.gr