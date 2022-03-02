Otello | Athens | March 5, 8, 11 & 15

The Greek National Opera is staging “Otello,” a co-production with the Baden-Baden Easter Festival, directed by the world-renowned Robert Wilson. Latvian tenor Aleksandrs Antonenko stars in the title role, along with Cellia Costea as Desdemona, Tassis Christoyannis as Iago and Dimitris Paksoglou as Cassio, in Wilson’s minimalist world, where the focus is on the internal conflicts of Giuseppe Verdi’s dramatic characters. For more details and tickets, visit nationalopera.gr.

Stavros Niarchos Hall, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 213.088.5700