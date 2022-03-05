Rebetiko Tribute | Athens | To April 3

More than 120 pieces by 50 artists illustrate the powerful and enduring resonance of Greek rebetiko music with both the older and younger generations in an exhibition organized by the City of Athens. Including pieces by 20th century masters such as Alekos Fassianos, Yannis Tsarouchis and Tassos, the show is not only inspired by the great musicians and singers of the genre, but also the themes and feeling evoked by its lyrics, such as the loss of homeland and love. The exhibition is taking place at three municipal venues through April 3: the Athens Municipal Gallery (Leonidou & Myllerou, Avdi Square, Metaxourgeio, Tuesdays-Saturdays 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. & Sundays 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.), the Athens Municipal Arts Center (Eleftherias Park, Vassilissis Sofias, Tuesdays-Fridays 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. & Saturdays-Sundays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), and the Olympia Municipal Theater (59 Akadimias, Tuesdays to Fridays 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. & Saturdays-Sundays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)