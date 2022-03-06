Andy Sheppard | Athens | March 11-14

Jazz saxophonist, composer, bandleader and orchestrator Andy Sheppard takes the stage at the Half Note for a brief residency next week. With more than 370 compositions under his belt, the award-winning British artist will be performing both new and older work. He will also be teaming up on March 11 and 12 with revered bassist Anders Jormin, and on March 13 and 14 with the talented pianist Rita Marcotulli. Tickets cost 20, 25 and 30 euros, depending on seating, and can be booked by phone or online.

Half Note, 11 Trivonianou, Mets, tel 210.921.3310, halfnote.gr