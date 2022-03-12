‘Larsen C’ | Athens | March 30 – April 3

Following his critically acclaimed “Ion,” choreographer Christos Papadopoulos returns to the stage of the Onassis Cultural Center with “Larsen C,” for a limited number of shows from March 30 to April 3. A celebration of minimalism and the inexorability of life and motion, his new piece is inspired by the infinitesimal movement of the 10,000-year-old Antarctic iceberg after which it is named.

