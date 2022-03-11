Blithe Spirit | Athens | To April 16

Noel Coward’s hit 1941 comedy “Blithe Spirit” – the tale of a novelist haunted by a ghost raised in a seance he held purely in pursuit of inspiration – is on stage at the Greek National Theater, with English surtitles on selected dates. Directed by Yannis Houvardas, the play stars Argyris Xafis as the writer, Charles, Eirini Lafazani as his wife, Lucy, and Anna Mascha as the ghost of his first wife. For more information, visit n-t-gr.

National Theater, 22-24 Agious Konstantinou, Omonia, tel 210.528.8100