Fran Lebowitz | Online | March 14 & 15

Famed American author, cultural satirist and social commentator Fran Lebowitz is coming to the Onassis Cultural Center for two sessions of conversation on the contemporary cultural landscape with the foundation’s Director of Culture Afroditi Panagiotakou. The discussion will be conducted in English with simultaneous translation into Greek and into Greek sign language. Tickets for the physical event are sold out, but the discussions will be streamed live (to find out more, visit the Onassis’ website). The writer’s latest book, “The Fran Lebowitz Reader,” will also be available for purchase at the Onassis Stegi, with Lebowitz signing copies after each discussion.

