Sotiris Sorogas | Athens | To April 17

The Basil & Elise Goulandris Museum is showcasing 28 large-scale paintings from its collection by Sotiris Sorogas, an Athens Academy laureate and respected visual artist whose work meditates on the notions of mortality and time. The pieces are being shown in five thematic units that cover the main periods of the painter’s career. Due to popular demand, the show has been extended until Sunday, April 17. Opening hours are

Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

B&E Goulandris Museum, 13 Eratosthenous, Pangrati, tel 210.725.2895, goulandris.gr