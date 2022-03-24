Francophone Film Festival | Athens | March 26 – April 6

After a two-year hiatus, the Greek capital’s popular Francophone Film Festival is back, screening at the Danaos and Astor cinemas and at the French Institute from March 26 to April 6. The event showcases what filmmakers and documentarists in France and other French-speaking countries are up to right now, while also serving as a cinematic history lesson with classics, classes and tributes. To find out more, visit the website (in Greek and French), festivalfilmfrancophone.gr.