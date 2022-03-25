WHAT'S ON

Nausica Pastra Exhibition | Athens | To April 30

nausica-pastra-exhibition-athens-to-april-30

The Kolonaki branch of Kalfayan Galleries is hosting an exhibition on the self-proclaimed “period of innocence” of Nausica Pastra (1921-2011), one of the country’s most renowned contemporary sculptors. Focusing on work created during her time in Vienna, from 1957 to 1963, the show, curated by Emmanuel Mavrommatis, sheds light on the artist’s formative years of research and experimentation, during which Pastra developed the foundations of her artistic process and idiom. The exhibition is held under the auspices of the Austrian Embassy in Athens. Opening hours are Mondays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesdays to Fridays 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Kalfayan Galleries, 11 Haritos, Kolonaki, tel 210.721.7679, kalfayangalleries.com

Visual Arts
READ MORE
sotiris-sorogas-athens-to-april-17
WHAT'S ON

Sotiris Sorogas | Athens | To April 17

rebetiko-tribute-athens-to-april-3
WHAT'S ON

Rebetiko Tribute | Athens | To April 3

[Alexandros Avramidis]
WHAT'S ON

Yannoulis Chalepas | Thessaloniki | To June 15

ivan-kliun-thessaloniki-to-april-29
WHAT'S ON

Ivan Kliun | Thessaloniki | To April 29

christina-calbari-athens-february-12-march-19
WHAT'S ON

Christina Calbari | Athens | February 12 – March 19

the-exiles-athens-to-march-31
WHAT'S ON

The Exiles | Athens | To March 31