Nausica Pastra Exhibition | Athens | To April 30

The Kolonaki branch of Kalfayan Galleries is hosting an exhibition on the self-proclaimed “period of innocence” of Nausica Pastra (1921-2011), one of the country’s most renowned contemporary sculptors. Focusing on work created during her time in Vienna, from 1957 to 1963, the show, curated by Emmanuel Mavrommatis, sheds light on the artist’s formative years of research and experimentation, during which Pastra developed the foundations of her artistic process and idiom. The exhibition is held under the auspices of the Austrian Embassy in Athens. Opening hours are Mondays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesdays to Fridays 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Kalfayan Galleries, 11 Haritos, Kolonaki, tel 210.721.7679, kalfayangalleries.com