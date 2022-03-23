Four Classical Concerts | Athens | March 31 – April 4

There’s an exciting week coming up at the Athens Concert Hall, which is hosting four classical concerts over five days, starting on March 31 with French piano duo Katia and Marielle Labeque, performing Debussy, Schubert and Stravinsky. They are followed on April 1 by the Tbilisi-born, Vienna-based pianist Elisabeth Leonskaja, who will be joined by the Athens State Orchestra for what promises to be a riveting performance of Shostakovich’s First Symphony and Brahms’ Concerto for piano and orchestra No 2. Then, on April 3, appearing for a midday “brunch” concert, French virtuosos Gautier Capucon, on the cello, and Jerome Ducros, on the piano, will play sonatas by Debussy and Brahms. Last, but not least, Portuguese pianist Maria Joao Pires will play Schubert’s piano sonatas No 13 and No 21, and Debussy’s Suite bergamasque. For details and tickets, visit the venue’s website.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, megaron.gr