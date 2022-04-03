WHAT'S ON

Iannis Xenakis Tribute | Athens | April 10

Les Percussions de Strasbourg, a six-member ensemble founded in France in 1962, is coming to the Athens Concert Hall to perform two pieces composed specifically for the group by Romanian-born Greek-French avant-garde pioneer Iannis Xenakis (1922-2001). The concert is part of the institution’s Meta-Xenakis Consortium, a program of activities planned to mark the centenary of the composer’s birth. Tickets range from 10 to 35 euros.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, megaron.gr

Music
