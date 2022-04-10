WHAT'S ON

Nikos Engonopoulos | Athens | To June 19

nikos-engonopoulos-athens-to-june-19

“Orpheus of Surrealism” is an homage at the B&M Theocharakis Foundation to the acclaimed surrealist painter Nikos Engonopoulos (1907-85). Curated by Takis Mavrotas, the career-spanning show immerses the viewer in Engonopoulos’ bizarre and fascinating universe of imaginary heroes drawn from mythology and literature, history and poetry. Admission is free of charge and reservations are required.

B&M Theocharakis Foundation, 9 Vassilissis Sofias & 1 Merlin, tel 210.361.1206, thf.gr

Visual Arts Exhibition
READ MORE
stefanos-rokos-athens-april-7-may-7
WHAT'S ON

Stefanos Rokos | Athens | April 7 – May 7

nikos-engonopoulos-athens-to-april-30
WHAT'S ON

Nikos Engonopoulos | Athens | To April 30

sotiris-sorogas-athens-to-april-17
WHAT'S ON

Sotiris Sorogas | Athens | To April 17

[Alexandros Avramidis]
WHAT'S ON

Yannoulis Chalepas | Thessaloniki | To June 15

the-exiles-athens-to-march-31
WHAT'S ON

The Exiles | Athens | To March 31

theophilos-saints-igoumenitsa-to-march-20
WHAT'S ON

Theophilos’ Saints | Igoumenitsa | To March 20