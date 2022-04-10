Nikos Engonopoulos | Athens | To June 19

“Orpheus of Surrealism” is an homage at the B&M Theocharakis Foundation to the acclaimed surrealist painter Nikos Engonopoulos (1907-85). Curated by Takis Mavrotas, the career-spanning show immerses the viewer in Engonopoulos’ bizarre and fascinating universe of imaginary heroes drawn from mythology and literature, history and poetry. Admission is free of charge and reservations are required.

B&M Theocharakis Foundation, 9 Vassilissis Sofias & 1 Merlin, tel 210.361.1206, thf.gr